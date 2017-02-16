Beverley concede – Fryston seek fixture

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Saturday’s tie in the Xamax BARLA National cup between Fryston Warriors and Beverley Braves has been cancelled.

Beverley have pulled out of the competition.

Fryston, meanwhile, are now seeking a fixture as Head Coach Danny Bolton had planned to give his fringe players a much-needed run-out.

Anyone interested in playing the Castleford outfit should contact Bolton on 077 1040 5732.

The forthcoming BARLA National Cup programme is now:

Saturday 18 February 2017

ROUND TWO: Upton v Haydock; Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh.

Saturday 25 February 2017

ROUND TWO: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Thornhill Trojans.