Beverley concede – Fryston seek fixture

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson February 16, 2017 08:53

Beverley concede – Fryston seek fixture

Saturday’s tie in the Xamax BARLA National cup between Fryston Warriors and Beverley Braves has been cancelled.

 

Beverley have pulled out of the competition.

 

Fryston, meanwhile, are now seeking a fixture as Head Coach Danny Bolton had planned to give his fringe players a much-needed run-out.

 

Anyone interested in playing the Castleford outfit should contact Bolton on 077 1040 5732.

 

The forthcoming BARLA National Cup programme is now:

 

Saturday 18 February 2017

ROUND TWO: Upton v Haydock; Fryston Warriors 30 Beverley Braves 0; Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh.

Saturday 25 February 2017

ROUND TWO: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Thornhill Trojans.

 

 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson February 16, 2017 08:53

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions