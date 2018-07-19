Beverley stay unbeaten

Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Three leaders Beverley, who have yet to taste defeat this season but had drawn two of their previous three games, recovered from 8-0 down midway through the first half to beat promotion rivals Clock Face Miners 26-12 last night.
Clock Face had, similarly, finished all-square in two of their previous three outings.
Result
Wednesday 18 July 2018
DIVISION THREE
Beverley 26 Clock Face Miners 12
Fixtures
Saturday 21 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Kells v Underbank Rangers
Myton Warriors v Hunslet Club Parkside
Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Normanton Knights
West Hull v Wigan St Patrick’s
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane
Ince Rose Bridge v Thornhill Trojans
Milford Marlins v Leigh Miners Rangers
Pilkington Recs v Oulton Raiders
Shaw Cross Sharks v Bradford Dudley Hill
York Acorn v Skirlaugh
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Leigh East
Crosfields v East Leeds
Drighlington v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Hunslet Warriors v West Bowling
Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Jude’s
Stanningley v Hull Dockers
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic v Clock Face Miners
Eastmoor Dragons v Barrow Island
Waterhead Warriors v Beverley
Woolston Rovers v Gateshead Storm