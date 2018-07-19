You are here

Beverley stay unbeaten

Phil Hodgson

Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Three leaders Beverley, who have yet to taste defeat this season but had drawn two of their previous three games, recovered from 8-0 down midway through the first half to beat promotion rivals Clock Face Miners 26-12 last night.

A full report will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Clock Face had, similarly, finished all-square in two of their previous three outings.

 

Result

 

Wednesday 18 July 2018

DIVISION THREE

Beverley 26 Clock Face Miners 12

 

Fixtures

 

Saturday 21 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Kells v Underbank Rangers

Myton Warriors v Hunslet Club Parkside

Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Normanton Knights

West Hull v Wigan St Patrick’s

 

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane

Ince Rose Bridge v Thornhill Trojans

Milford Marlins v Leigh Miners Rangers

Pilkington Recs v Oulton Raiders

Shaw Cross Sharks v Bradford Dudley Hill

York Acorn v Skirlaugh

 

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Leigh East

Crosfields v East Leeds

Drighlington v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Hunslet Warriors v West Bowling

Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Jude’s

Stanningley v Hull Dockers

 

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Celtic v Clock Face Miners

Eastmoor Dragons v Barrow Island

Waterhead Warriors v Beverley

Woolston Rovers v Gateshead Storm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 