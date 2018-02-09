Bidding for a tilt with the pros!

TWENTY-FOUR amateur teams will go into action tomorrow hoping to secure a place in Tuesday’s (13 February) draw for the third round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.
Betfred League 1 sides are coming into the competition at the next stage and grassroots outfits will head into Saturday’s ties aware that the draw, which will be conducted by England and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Salford Red Devils hooker Kriss Brining, will not be seeded.
Tomorrow’s pairings are:
Askam v West Hull
Batley Boys v Royal Air Force
British Army v London Chargers
Distington v Lock Lane
Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets
Kells v Orrell St James
Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill
Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks
Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans
Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights
University of Hull v Myton Warriors
The draw will be conducted live on the BBC Sport website from 7.00pm. BBC Sport are also streaming coverage of tomorrow’s clash between Featherstone Lions and Thatto Heath Crusaders.