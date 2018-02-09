Bidding for a tilt with the pros!

TWENTY-FOUR amateur teams will go into action tomorrow hoping to secure a place in Tuesday’s (13 February) draw for the third round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Betfred League 1 sides are coming into the competition at the next stage and grassroots outfits will head into Saturday’s ties aware that the draw, which will be conducted by England and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Salford Red Devils hooker Kriss Brining, will not be seeded.

Tomorrow’s pairings are:

Askam v West Hull

Batley Boys v Royal Air Force

British Army v London Chargers

Distington v Lock Lane

Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets

Kells v Orrell St James

Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill

Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks

Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans

Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights

University of Hull v Myton Warriors

The draw will be conducted live on the BBC Sport website from 7.00pm. BBC Sport are also streaming coverage of tomorrow’s clash between Featherstone Lions and Thatto Heath Crusaders.