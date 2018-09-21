Big blast-off Sunday for Three Counties Tri-Series Championships

Big blast-off on Sunday for BARLA Three Counties Tri-Series Championships

The first step for international honours begins this Sunday (23 September) when the BARLA Three Counties Championship, which features the Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire Under 17 sides, swings into action writes Steve Manning.

Yorkshire kick off the competition with a home game against Cumbria at Dewsbury Moor (1.30pm).

Champions Lancashire begin their defence of the title against Cumbria at Egremont Rangers on Sunday 30 September (1.00pm) and the Red Rose county entertain Yorkshire on Sunday 7 October at Crosfields in what, dependent on Cumbria’s results, could be the championship decider.

BARLA Chair Sue Taylor said: “Two weeks of youth Rugby League of the highest order begin this weekend in what is the first step towards international Rugby League for the players involved.

“The players and coaches have worked hard in the build-up and will be giving their all to become this year’s champions.”