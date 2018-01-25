Big Bradford derby beckons in National Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wyke and Queensbury will try again on Saturday (27 January) following the postponement last weekend of their Xamax BARLA National Cup first round tie.

The winners will host either Queens or Haydock in the second round on Saturday 10 February.

Forthcoming fixtures in the competition are:

Saturday 27 January 2018

ROUND ONE: Wyke v Queensbury.

Fixtures

Saturday 3 February 2018

ROUND ONE: Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock; Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

ROUND TWO: Glasson Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Oldham St Anne’s v East Leeds; Orrell St James v Thornhill Trojans; Ovenden v Hunslet Club Parkside; Eastern Rhinos v Seaton Rangers.

Saturday 10 February 2018

ROUND TWO: Ossett Trinity or Thatto Heath v West Bank; Wyke or Queensbury v Queens or Haydock; Hensingham or West Hull v Sharlston Rovers.