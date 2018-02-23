Big changes for Widnes and Leeds ahead of Sunday

Widnes and Leeds have made a number of changes to their 19-man squads ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Denis Betts has made four changes, with PNG brothers Stanton and Wellington Albert both being called-up. Ed Chamberlain and Ted Chapelhow also regain places in the squad, with Greg Burke, Brad Walker, Olly Ashall-Bott and Chris Houston dropping out.

As for Leeds, they have made five changes following their defeat to Melbourne in the World Club Challenge.

Ashton Golding comes in for Jack Walker, who is ruled out with a knee injury, whilst Mitch Garbutt and Josh Walters replace Adam Cuthbertson (hand) and Stevie Ward (calf). Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley are also drafted into the squad.

Denis Betts has announced his 19-man squad for Sunday's game against @leedsrhinos! This squad announcement is brought to you with @WMR_Metal!https://t.co/mn0IaRpCIt pic.twitter.com/k6xFGpe92i — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) February 23, 2018