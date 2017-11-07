Big evening for Blackbrook

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

BLACKBROOK could learn tonight (Tuesday 6 November) whether they are likely to remain in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

The St Helens outfit have been called before NCL bosses after not fulfilling the last two fixtures of last season.

The side, which was already doomed to bottom spot in Division One, and as a consequence to automatic relegation, is in addition condemned to a further drop through failing to play Hunslet Warriors and Hunslet Club Parkside.

NCL Administrator Alan Smith, when announcing fines totalling £1,000 several weeks ago, said: “Blackbrook have until 6 November to convince the NCL Management that they have a sustainable club that can meet the criteria for being in the National Conference League with regards to playing personnel commitment, financial stability and a viable and fully integrated youth set-up. If they fail to do so then they could well face expulsion.”