The big two go head-to-head in Women’s World Cup Final

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand will clash at Brisbane tomorrow (Saturday 2 December) in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup Final.

The Jillaroos and the Ferns are undoubtedly the best two teams on the planet, having cantered to the decider through the group stages and the semi-finals.

The final is being played alongside the Men’s Final, between Australia and England.

Women’s World Cup results are:

GROUP A

Australia 54 Cook Islands 4

Australia 38 England 0

Cook Islands 22 England 16

GROUP B

New Zealand 50 Canada 4

Canada 22 Papua New Guinea 8

New Zealand 38 Papua New Guinea 0

CROSS-GROUP

England 36 Papua New Guinea 8

New Zealand 76 Cook Islands 0

Australia 88 Canada 0

SEMI-FINALS

Australia 58 Canada 6

New Zealand 52 England 4