Bill Tupou the best centre in Super League, insists Chris Chester after St Helens loss

Wakefield coach Chris Chester believes in-form Bill Tupou is the best centre in Super League.

Tupou again impressed during Trinity’s 36-16 loss to St Helens on Thursday night, scoring one try and assisting another as Wakey’s top-four hopes were all-but ended by the league leaders.

But that result didn’t stop Chester praising Tupou, who continues to look like a Dream Team candidate as the season rolls on.

“There’s no better centre in the comp’ for me,” Chester said.

“You just have to look at his stats, the metres he’s made and when we’re in trouble we give the ball to Bill.

“He’s a very, very hard man to bring down. I’m certainly glad he’s in my team and deserves all the accolades he gets.”

However, Chester couldn’t hide his disappointment about his side’s all-round performance.

“It’s been a frustrating night,” he said.

“But after starting well in the first half we finished with six incomplete sets out of the last eight and kicked dead as well. That’s just asking for trouble against a side as good as Saints and we went 16-0 down in no time.

“We showed some effort and determination to get back into it but we have a lot to learn and we’ll be better for tonight.”