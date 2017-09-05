Bird’s season finished following four-game ban

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans have received a massive blow to their survival hopes after Greg Bird’s season was brought to an end following a four-match ban.

Bird was cited for a Grade D dangerous throw in the club’s match with Halifax, and has subsequently been banned for the remainder of the season.

He was sin-binned for the incident during the match, and although he pleaded guilty to the offence, he disputed the grading of the charge.

However, the initial grading was upheld and he has been handed a ban that will see him miss the final three Qualifiers games and the Million Pound Game, on the basis the Dragons are involved in the contest.