Bishop go for a Burton ahead of Halifax match

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Today’s College League Premier League fixture between Bishop Burton and Halifax ERA is off.

Bishop Burton have conceded the game.

Unbeaten Halifax hope to be back in action on Friday when Wakefield, who also boast a 100 per cent record, are scheduled to visit.

STUDENT RUGBY LEAGUE

Fixtures

Wednesday 24 January 2018

PREMIER NORTH: Nottingham v Hull; Newcastle v Leeds Beckett; Leeds v Northumbria.

PREMIER SOUTH: Nottingham Trent v Gloucestershire; Loughborough v Exeter.

MIDLANDS CONFERENCE CUP: Northampton v Cambridge.

NORTHERN 1A: Leeds Beckett A v Northumbria A; Edge Hill v Liverpool John Moores.

NORTHERN 2A: Bangor v Lancaster.

NORTHERN 2B: Hull A v Huddersfield A; Durham v Leeds Trinity.

NORTHERN 3B: Bradford v Leeds A; Northumbria B v Sheffield A; York v Newcastle A.

MIDLANDS 1A: Oxford v Coventry; Oxford Brookes v Loughborough A; Birmingham v Leicester.

WESTERN 1A: Aberystwyth v Exeter A; South Wales v Swansea; Cardiff Met v Bristol.

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pontefract v Wakefield; Hopwood Hall v Midlands Hurricanes (Loughborough College); Bishop Burton conceded v Halifax ERA.

KNOCK-OUT CUP: Coleg y Cymoedd v Carmel.

NORTH WEST

LEAGUE 1: Wigan Warriors EA v Wigan & Leigh; Salford Red Devils v The Rugby League College Men’s; Wigan & Leigh v Cowley Sixth Form.

LEAGUE 2: Riverside v Priestley; Winstanley v Carmel.

EAST & YORKSHIRE

LEAGUE 1: Hull FC Foundation v Newcastle Thunder Academy; Wyke Sixth Form v St Mary’s.

WEST YORKSHIRE

LEAGUE 1: Leeds City v Huddersfield Giants Development; Greenhead v Huddersfield.

LEAGUE 2: Calderdale v Dons Foundation.

Friday 26 January 2018

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Halifax ERA v Wakefield.