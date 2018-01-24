Bishop go for a Burton ahead of Halifax match
Today’s College League Premier League fixture between Bishop Burton and Halifax ERA is off.
Bishop Burton have conceded the game.
Unbeaten Halifax hope to be back in action on Friday when Wakefield, who also boast a 100 per cent record, are scheduled to visit.
STUDENT RUGBY LEAGUE
Fixtures
Wednesday 24 January 2018
PREMIER NORTH: Nottingham v Hull; Newcastle v Leeds Beckett; Leeds v Northumbria.
PREMIER SOUTH: Nottingham Trent v Gloucestershire; Loughborough v Exeter.
MIDLANDS CONFERENCE CUP: Northampton v Cambridge.
NORTHERN 1A: Leeds Beckett A v Northumbria A; Edge Hill v Liverpool John Moores.
NORTHERN 2A: Bangor v Lancaster.
NORTHERN 2B: Hull A v Huddersfield A; Durham v Leeds Trinity.
NORTHERN 3B: Bradford v Leeds A; Northumbria B v Sheffield A; York v Newcastle A.
MIDLANDS 1A: Oxford v Coventry; Oxford Brookes v Loughborough A; Birmingham v Leicester.
WESTERN 1A: Aberystwyth v Exeter A; South Wales v Swansea; Cardiff Met v Bristol.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE: Pontefract v Wakefield; Hopwood Hall v Midlands Hurricanes (Loughborough College); Bishop Burton conceded v Halifax ERA.
KNOCK-OUT CUP: Coleg y Cymoedd v Carmel.
NORTH WEST
LEAGUE 1: Wigan Warriors EA v Wigan & Leigh; Salford Red Devils v The Rugby League College Men’s; Wigan & Leigh v Cowley Sixth Form.
LEAGUE 2: Riverside v Priestley; Winstanley v Carmel.
EAST & YORKSHIRE
LEAGUE 1: Hull FC Foundation v Newcastle Thunder Academy; Wyke Sixth Form v St Mary’s.
WEST YORKSHIRE
LEAGUE 1: Leeds City v Huddersfield Giants Development; Greenhead v Huddersfield.
LEAGUE 2: Calderdale v Dons Foundation.
Friday 26 January 2018
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
PREMIER DIVISION: Halifax ERA v Wakefield.
