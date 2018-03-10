Blackbrook pull out of NCL

Blackbrook have withdrawn from the Kingstone Press National Conference League.
The St Helens outfit last night confirmed to RFL Competitions Officer Alan Smith that they were unable to travel to Beverley for today’s scheduled Division Three match, and that they would be unable to fulfil any further fixtures. The side had finished bottom of Division One in 2017 but had been relegated two tiers after failing to fulfil their last two fixtures, at Hunslet Warriors and Hunslet Club Parkside.
Smith informed member clubs and the media: “It is with regret that this evening Blackbrook have resigned with immediate effect from the NCL, as per Competition Rules the record for their one game they played will be expunged.
“The NCL Management wish them good luck for the future and hope that they will soon return to their previous strong standing in the Community Game.”
Blackbrook had travelled short-numbered for their season’s opener at Oldham St Anne’s, and lost 50-6.
Today’s programme in the Conference, taking into account postponements and reversed fixtures, is now:
Saturday 10 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Myton Warriors v Kells
Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks
Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs
Lock Lane v Skirlaugh
Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill
Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Saddleworth Rangers
Crosfields v Hull Dockers
Drighlington v Leigh East (postponed)
East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors (postponed)
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
West Bowling v Wigan St Jude’s
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm
Beverley v Blackbrook (cancelled)
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Oldham St Anne’s v Millom
Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic (reversed fixture)
Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors (reversed fixture)