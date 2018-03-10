Blackbrook pull out of NCL

Blackbrook have withdrawn from the Kingstone Press National Conference League.

The St Helens outfit last night confirmed to RFL Competitions Officer Alan Smith that they were unable to travel to Beverley for today’s scheduled Division Three match, and that they would be unable to fulfil any further fixtures. The side had finished bottom of Division One in 2017 but had been relegated two tiers after failing to fulfil their last two fixtures, at Hunslet Warriors and Hunslet Club Parkside.

Smith informed member clubs and the media: “It is with regret that this evening Blackbrook have resigned with immediate effect from the NCL, as per Competition Rules the record for their one game they played will be expunged.

“The NCL Management wish them good luck for the future and hope that they will soon return to their previous strong standing in the Community Game.”

Blackbrook had travelled short-numbered for their season’s opener at Oldham St Anne’s, and lost 50-6.

Today’s programme in the Conference, taking into account postponements and reversed fixtures, is now:

Saturday 10 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Myton Warriors v Kells

Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks

Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs

Lock Lane v Skirlaugh

Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill

Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Hull Dockers

Drighlington v Leigh East (postponed)

East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors (postponed)

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

West Bowling v Wigan St Jude’s

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm

Beverley v Blackbrook (cancelled)

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Oldham St Anne’s v Millom

Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic (reversed fixture)

Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors (reversed fixture)