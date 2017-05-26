A blank weekend in Cumbria

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Both of tomorrow’s scheduled fixtures in the far north west of England have been called off.

The Cumbria Men’s League game between Hensingham and Walney Central has been postponed, with the clubs aiming for a new date of Saturday 5 August.

That cancellation follows the earlier loss of the Iggesund Cumberland League match involving Kells A and Lowca.

There is, however, confidence that next Wednesday’s ties in the EB Lamb Cumberland Amateur Cup will go ahead.

Fixtures

Saturday 27 May 2017

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE: Hensingham v Walney Central -pp.

IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE: Kells A v Lowca.

Wednesday 31 May 2017

EB LAMB CUMBERLAND AMATEUR CUP (ROUND ONE): Glasson Rangers v Ellenborough Rangers; Kells A v Distington; Flimby v Aspatria; Seaton Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets.