Blease hints at Lui stay

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford CEO Ian Blease has given the biggest hint yet that Rob Lui will stay at the club.

The Australian stand-off put in another outstanding display as the Red Devils advanced to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a victory over Wakefield Trinity.

However, Lui’s Salford future is in doubt, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no agreement yet reached on a new deal.

But Blease suggested that Lui’s long-term future could be with Salford.

“If you ask him, Rob will tell you he’s a Red Devil,” Blease told League Express.

“His family are settled in, his young lad is at a good school and he’s definitely settled down. He’s playing the best rugby of his career, we’re near the top, so why would he want to leave when some of those in for him are towards the bottom?”

Monday’s League Express will feature an exclusive interview with Lui on his Salford future, out in stores on Monday and online Sunday evening.