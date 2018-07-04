Blue riband day approaches for some of BARLA’s best!

THE cream of British Rugby League youth will parade their skills on Sunday (8 July) when the BARLA National Youth Cup Finals take place at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone.

The action starts at noon, when Siddal go head-to-head with West Hull in the Under 14s decider.

Halton Farnworth Hornets, of Widnes, and south Leeds outfit Hunslet Warriors, are next up in the Under 16s clash, which kicks off at 1.30pm. And, at 3.10pm, the afternoon reaches the climax with an Under 18s final contested by Blackbrook and Leigh Miners Rangers.

BARLA Chair Sue Taylor said: “Sunday’s finals are the climax of a journey which began, for all competing clubs, over six months ago.

“I am sure that, as with all previous finals, there will be some great Rugby League skills displayed by all the sides, which will be great testament to the efforts put in by the players on show, by their coaches, and by all the other volunteers involved.

“We hope that supporters of the youth and junior game up and down the country can get to the finals and support the players.

“Under 16s will, as in previous years, be allowed in for free.”

The programme is:

UNDER 14S: West Hull v Siddal (noon)

UNDER 16S: Hunslet Warriors v Halton Farnworth Hornets (1.30pm)

UNDER 18S: Blackbrook v Leigh Miners Rangers (3.10pm)

Admission is £5 (£3 concessions).