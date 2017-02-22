Bowden returns for Hull FC

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Josh Bowden has been named in the Hull FC squad for their Betfred Super League clash with Catalans on Thursday.

The forward is the only change to Lee Radford’s squad following their opening round victory over Wakefield, with Bowden replacing the suspended Albery Kelly, who is serving a one-match ban for a high tackle on Matty Ashurst.

Danny Washbrook retains his place in the squad and will make his 150th Super League appearance if selected.

Hull FC’s 19-man squad to face Catalans: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut