Bowden returns for Hull FC

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 22, 2017 10:39

Bowden returns for Hull FC

Josh Bowden has been named in the Hull FC squad for their Betfred Super League clash with Catalans on Thursday.

The forward is the only change to Lee Radford’s squad following their opening round victory over Wakefield, with Bowden replacing the suspended Albery Kelly, who is serving a one-match ban for a high tackle on Matty Ashurst.

Danny Washbrook retains his place in the squad and will make his 150th Super League appearance if selected.

Hull FC’s 19-man squad to face Catalans: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 22, 2017 10:39

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions