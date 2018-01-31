Batley Boys, who won at Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Premiers Underbank Rangers in Saturday’s first round, will entertain the RAF at the second stage.
London Chargers, meanwhile, travel to the British Army, while Featherstone Lions host Thatto Heath Crusaders in a repeat of the 2001 BARLA National Cup Final as amateur sides battle for a meeting with professional opposition in the third round.
Perhaps the tie of the round is the clash of Xamax BARLA National Cup holders Hunslet Club Parkside and fellow NCL Premier Division outfit Wath Brow Hornets, while Rochdale Mayfield meet Normanton in another clash of Conference top-flight outfits.
The sole `derby’ is on the east coast, where the University of Hull are at home to Myton Warriors.
LADBROKES CHALLENGE CUP
ROUND TWO
Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks or Beverley
British Army v London Chargers
Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Batley Boys v Royal Air Force
Askam v West Hull
University of Hull v Myton Warriors
Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill
Kells v Orrell St James
Distington v Lock Lane
Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights
Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets
Ties to be played Saturday 10 February or Sunday 11 February
Boys rewarded with visit from RAF in Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round
Batley Boys, who won at Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Premiers Underbank Rangers in Saturday’s first round, will entertain the RAF at the second stage.