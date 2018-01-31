Boys rewarded with visit from RAF in Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round

Batley Boys, who won at Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Premiers Underbank Rangers in Saturday’s first round, will entertain the RAF at the second stage.

London Chargers, meanwhile, travel to the British Army, while Featherstone Lions host Thatto Heath Crusaders in a repeat of the 2001 BARLA National Cup Final as amateur sides battle for a meeting with professional opposition in the third round.

Perhaps the tie of the round is the clash of Xamax BARLA National Cup holders Hunslet Club Parkside and fellow NCL Premier Division outfit Wath Brow Hornets, while Rochdale Mayfield meet Normanton in another clash of Conference top-flight outfits.

The sole `derby’ is on the east coast, where the University of Hull are at home to Myton Warriors.

LADBROKES CHALLENGE CUP

ROUND TWO

Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks or Beverley

British Army v London Chargers

Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Batley Boys v Royal Air Force

Askam v West Hull

University of Hull v Myton Warriors

Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill

Kells v Orrell St James

Distington v Lock Lane

Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets

Ties to be played Saturday 10 February or Sunday 11 February