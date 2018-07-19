Brad Dwyer admits he wasn’t given fair chance as he eyes fresh start at Leeds

Brad Dwyer has admitted he didn’t feel he’d been given a fair chance to impress at Leeds under the previous regime – but is hopeful that can now change as more competition for the hooking role arrives at Headingley.

Dwyer made his return to the Leeds side during Friday’s 20-20 draw with Wakefield – only his third appearance for the Rhinos since the beginning of June.

And he told League Express he is keen for a fresh start now under new coaching team Kevin Sinfield and James Lowes.

“It’s been a strange year to say the least,” Dwyer said.

“A lot of it has been out of my control. I really don’t think I’ve been given much of a chance this year so I’ve tried to stay patient – now, things are hopefully going to be changing and I’ll get a chance to impress. It’s up to me now to take it.”

Dwyer and first-choice hooker Matt Parcell will be joined at the club by former Rhinos hooker Paul Aiton imminently, League Express understands.

Aiton was in Leeds on Friday night but was not cleared by doctors in time to play against Wakefield. Warrington forward Dom Crosby is also understand to be heading to Leeds on a short-term loan deal too, handing Sinfield a significant boost in his pack for the run-in.

Meanwhile, Dwyer admits he is hopeful of catching Sinfield’s eye in the coming weeks to stake a claim for a regular place in the Leeds side – though he too has interest from clubs outside of Super League about a move for 2019.

“The good thing about the situation we’re in is that as a player, there’s a chance to go and prove yourself as a player to the new coaching staff – it’s a clean slate for everyone really,” he said.

“I’m excited about that, although I understand the situation we’re in isn’t the best at the minute.

“We’ve had some really honest chats since Kev and Jimmy came in, and the test is delivering what we’ve spoke about. We’re going back to basics with how we are off the field, as well as on it, to be honest.”