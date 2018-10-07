Bradford back in the Championship following Hitchcox hat-trick

Bradford Bulls secured their place in the Betfred Championship following a 27-8 victory over Workington in the League 1 Promotion Final.

Jy Hitchcox scored a hat-trick as the Bulls coasted to victory following Fuifui Moimoi’s red card.

John Kear’s side, who had been defeated twice by Workington during the league campaign, established a 12-2 lead at half-time through Hitchcox, George Flanagan and Joe Keyes.

Workington hit back early in the second-half through Elliott Miller, but Hitchcox completed his hat-trick either side of Moimoi’s red card for a tackle on Liam Kirk, before Dane Chisholm wrapped up the scoring late on.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.