Bradford Bulls appoint John Kear as new head coach

Bradford Bulls have confirmed that John Kear is the club’s new head coach – a story first revealed exclusively in this Monday’s League Express.

Kear leaves his role at Wakefield Trinity effective immediately to join the Bulls on a full-time basis as the club’s new coach on a three-year contract.

“We’re ecstatic that John has committed his time to us. He’s a remarkable coach and a great man that has a lot to offer the club,” said Bulls co-owner Andrew Chalmers.

“Moving forward, John will bring an experienced and professional approach and really benefit the club, as he will implement a winning culture into the team.

“He’s a man with a lot of knowledge of the game who will offer a huge lift to the squad, especially the younger generation.”

“It is going to be a new experience. It’s an iconic club and it has been one of the greatest names in the Super League era, especially in the early part of it,” said Kear.

“Obviously, it has come upon hard times, so I’m really excited to first of all be enlisted with the job of bringing stability to the place but then also gradual improvement. We want to regain our place where we feel the infrastructure of the club belongs, which is obviously in the highest level.”