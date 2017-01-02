Bradford Bulls duo set to depart

77 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls are set to suffer another blow, with James Clare and Kris Welham both on the verge of leaving the club.

League Express reports that Clare has left the crisis club to join newly promoted Leigh Centurions, while Welham has attracted interest from three Super League clubs.

The duo were star players for the Bulls in a disappointing 2016 campaign, in which they failed to reach the top four.

Clare scored 18 tries in 23 appearances for Bradford last season, while centre Welham scored 29 times in just 30 games.

However, with the club’s financial troubles still unresolved, a number of players are being linked with moves away from the club, with the aforementioned duo set to be the first to depart.

To read the full story, buy League Express now. Purchase the paper every Monday in stores, or if you want to get the news first, get the online edition at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine/3051