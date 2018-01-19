Bradford Bulls legal dispute settled as RFL reach agreement

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby Football League and Bradford Bulls 2017 Limited have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Bradford Bulls Northern Limited players and staff which brings their employment tribunal proceedings against both parties to an end.

Rugby Football League Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Rimmer, said: “The Rugby Football League are pleased with the outcome and in the interest of all parties will be making no further comment on the matter.”

FrontRow Legal representative, Richard Cramer, added: “Over the last 12 months FrontRow Legal have represented a number of individuals who were sadly made redundant on January 3, 2017 following Bradford Bulls Northern Limited entering into administration in mid-November 2016.

“Various claims throughout the period of the Employment Tribunal Proceedings have resolved themselves and following recent negotiations, we are pleased to report that the matter has been resolved amicably.”