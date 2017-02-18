Bradford Bulls sign Lee Smith on two-year deal

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of former England fullback Lee Smith on a two-year deal.

The highly-versatile Smith arrives at Odsal having recently left newly-promoted Leigh Centurions, and he says he is delighted to have made the move back to West Yorkshire having previously played for the likes of Wakefield and Leeds.

“I’m over the moon to join the club and hopefully we can get them once back to where they once were,” he said.

“To get a contract and get back playing as soon as I have is great. I can’t thank Bradford enough for that.”

Smith also admits he is looking forward to working with the club’s young players, who were left to pick up the pieces following the club’s liquidation.

“I would love to help the young kids as much I can. I think the best way that I can do that is by playing well and doing what I can for them to play off me,” he said.

“There is Leon (Pryce) that is here that has a lot of experience and it will be vital in bringing these kids through.

“I know that you need experience to close those games out. But again, on the flip side, these young kids can bring plenty of enthusiasm and energy, that’s what me and Leon and the older guys will need off them as well.

“It’s not going to be fixed in a year, we are here to do a job. We can take it week by week and plan on where you’re going to pick up your two points from then you can get bitter.

“If we just take it and knock the 12 points off, we can go from that and carry on looking up the ladder, the first thing is that we look at where we’re from when we get these six wins and work our way back up the ladder.”