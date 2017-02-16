Bradford Bulls sign Scott Moore on four-game trial

31 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of experienced Super League hooker Scott Moore on a four-game trial – and he could make his debut for the club this weekend.

Moore joins following his release from Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season, and hands interim coach Leigh Beattie a significant experience boost hot off the heels of Kevin Larroyer’s arrival on loan from Castleford.

The Bulls head to Swinton on Sunday looking for their first win of the new Championship season, with Moore immediately in contention to make his debut for the club.

They remain on -12 points at the foot of the Championship table.