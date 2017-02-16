Bradford Bulls sign Scott Moore on four-game trial

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower February 16, 2017 16:26

Bradford Bulls sign Scott Moore on four-game trial

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of experienced Super League hooker Scott Moore on a four-game trial – and he could make his debut for the club this weekend.

Moore joins following his release from Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season, and hands interim coach Leigh Beattie a significant experience boost hot off the heels of Kevin Larroyer’s arrival on loan from Castleford.

The Bulls head to Swinton on Sunday looking for their first win of the new Championship season, with Moore immediately in contention to make his debut for the club.

They remain on -12 points at the foot of the Championship table.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower February 16, 2017 16:26

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions