Bradford close in on former Leigh star

Bradford Bulls are closing in on the signing of Australia centre Willie Tonga, TotalRL understands.

The 33-year-old was released by Leigh Centurions last week after failing to establish himself at the Super League club and will now link up with the Bulls in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the year.

Geoff Toovey’s side is ten points adrift of safety with 11 games to go heading into their derby clash with rivals Halifax on Sunday.

However, they could be boosted by the arrival of Tonga, who could go straight into contention if registration documents and his visa can be cleared in time.

Tonga moved to Super League in 2015 with Catalans Dragons following a 13-year spell in the NRL.

Between 2004 and 2011 he represented Queensland on eight occasions and played 11 games for Australia.

After one year in France, he joined Leigh, but injuries regularly hampered his career at LSV and he was subsequently released by mutual consent last week after making just nine appearances for the club.

Tonga will become Toovey’s first signing since officially being announced as the club’s head coach earlier this month, and TotalRL believes the Bulls are working hard to secure additional recruits from England and Australia.