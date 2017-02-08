Bradford complete signing of utility back Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls are closing in on the signing of Samoan rugby union 7s talent Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa, TotalRL understands (UPDATE: The Bulls have now confirmed this signing).

The Bulls are on the hunt for new faces as they look to bolster their ranks following the start of the new Championship season and the announcement that Geoff Toovey would be coaching the club in 2017 – once he acquires a working visa to undertake the role.

Co-chairman Graham Lowe commented on the signature of the utility back, saying: “Phoenix will quickly become a favorite of our fans.

“His instinctive attacking and running style will be very exciting to watch. He’s been a great player for Samoa on the World Rugby Sevens circuit.”

“We have managed to sign him despite a great deal of interest from several NRL clubs. He is very excited about being coached by Geoff Toovey and I know Geoff is the type of coach who will get the very best out of him.”

“He will prove to be a tremendous asset to our team.”