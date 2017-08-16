Bradford co-owner Andrew Chalmers to remain at the Bulls’ helm in 2018

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls co-owner Andrew Chalmers has given assurances that he will remain at the club for the long-term as the Bulls look set to go part-time following their relegation to League 1.

Chalmers headed a meeting with the club’s playing and coaching staff on Thursday and confirmed that he will remain with the club beyond the end of the season.

The Bulls’ relegation to League 1 at the end of the season was confirmed earlier this month, and League Express understands the Bulls will be relegated as the RFL remains defiant on its stance they will not be handed a reprieve through a possible league restructure.

Bradford’s hierarchy is now putting together plans for next year, and head coach Geoff Toovey told League Express last week that will almost certainly involve the club’s playing staff transitioning to part-time following discussions last week.

When asked whether that means going part-time, Toovey said: “There have been indications it will be some sort of hybrid.

“The budget will tell us exactly what we can do, but I would imagine in that league with the budget they have there it will be some sort of mixture of full-time and part-time.

“I couldn’t elaborate on that. It needs to be discussed at management level. But I would suggest it would be that.

“I think most of the players only had contracts for this year, so they would have to be renegotiated anyway. It’s probably too early to give detail about that, but I imagine those processes will be undertaken over the next month.”

However, Bradford’s future will involve Chalmers, who, alongside Graham Lowe, was given the licence to take over a new Bulls club after the previous entity was liquidated. “He’s just told the players he’s here long-term and it’s fantastic for him to say that to the players. Hopefully it will give them some assurances.”