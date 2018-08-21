Bradford complete deal for Webster

Castleford Tigers centre Jake Webster has finalised a move to League 1 side Bradford Bulls for the 2019 season.

Webster is one of Castleford’s longest-serving players, having been with the club for six seasons, as well as playing a crucial role in their League Leaders’ Shield triumph last season.

However, the Tigers are set to move in a different direction next year, and, as revealed in League Express several weeks ago, that has alerted the Bulls to Webster’s availability.

The Tigers would not comment when asked by League Express, but it is understood Bradford have secured a move for the 34-year-old ahead of the next season.

His arrival will be seen as a huge coup for Bradford and John Kear, with Webster playing a key part in Castleford’s excellent 2017 campaign.