Bradford confirm Toovey as new head coach

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The new owners of Bradford have appointed Geoff Toovey as their new head coach.

Toovey, 47, was previously the head coach of NRL side Manly Sea Eagles before being sacked midway through the 2015 season.

He will take charge with immediate effect, and will arrive in the country in the next couple of days.

Joint Bradford owner Graham Lowe said: “Everybody is going to like Geoff. He’s a proud person and he’s not coming here to muck around.”

In a press conference, the new owners also confirmed that Leon Pryce would by the club captain, while West Yorkshire deputy lieutenant Jas Athwal will be the club’s chairman.

More to follow.