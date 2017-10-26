Bradford duo assisting police

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls duo Omari Caro and Ross Peltier are assisting police with enquiries after pictures of men resembling the pair appeared on the police’s Caught on Camera page.

The Bulls released a short statement confirming the duo had been “sought after” by West Yorkshire Police.

Images were released of three men who the police wished to find in connection with an incident that took place in Leeds on October 7.

A club statement read: “Bradford Bulls can confirm that squad member Ross Peltier and former Bull Omari Caro were today both sought after by West Yorkshire Police.

“Both players have already contacted West Yorkshire Police and are currently assisting them with their enquiry. There will be no further comment.”