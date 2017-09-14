Bradford duo commit long-term to the Bulls

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls duo Liam Kirk and Ross Oakes have signed new two year deals with the club.

The duo, graduates of the club’s successful academy system, have been regulars for the club during the 2017 campaign, with forward Kirk an ever-present this year.

Meanwhile, Oakes has made 17 appearances, scoring nine tries so far this season.

“Bradford is a club that has been through a lot in the last few years,” Kirk said.

“I want to give everything that I can to this place to try and get it back to where it belongs.

“I absolutely love it here. The club seems to have this positive aura around it no matter what. It is a special club and I’m thrilled to dedicate myself to it and be a part of its future.

“I’ve played a lot more than I expected to this year, but I had a job to do and I wanted to do it to the best of my abilities. I have loved every second of the season so far and I can wait for more.”

Oakes added: “Ever since I signed for the club at the junior level I always had high hopes for my future here. I always wanted to make my way into the first team and create a name for myself.

“This is the club that I have grown up supporting so playing for the first team this year has been incredible. We have had our high and lows, but there is a very positive feel around the place at the minute, there is plenty of good things to come out of Bradford.

“Dedicating myself for the next two years to this place was an easy decision to make, I love everything about this club. I did have other offers but this is where I have always wanted to play my rugby.

“It’s been difficult lately being set back with this injury, but I’m hoping that I can get back onto the field this Sunday and help the boys out in any way possible.”