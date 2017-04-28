Bradford hooker Moore facing four further charges

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls star Scott More faces four further charges following a police pursuit last year.

The 29-year-old has been accused of two assault offences, dangerous driving and possession of a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device.

Moore, who appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court Thursday morning. had previously been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving without insurance.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24 in connection with the alleged charges.

Greater Manchester Police say a Mercedes sports car was spotted driving at speed on the East Lancashire Road, Wigan, just after 3.55am on October 14th of last year.

A pursuit eventually culminated that came to an end on Arrow Street in Leigh. GMP added that there was a significant struggle with officers.