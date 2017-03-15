Bradford and Hunslet enter dual-registration agreement

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have entered a dual-registration agreement with League 1 side Hunslet for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Leeds-based outfit have previously had dual-reg agreements with Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers and now, following numerous consultations with officials of both clubs, an agreement has been reached between the Bulls and Hunslet.

Hunslet chief executive Martin Flynn said: “Dual-registration is a hot topic of debate and we have a strong squad in place under James Coyle and Steve Deakin.

“Although we don’t expect to use dual-registration extensively, it gives us the opportunity should be wish to take it to increase our player pool at any particular time.”

Bradford co-chairman Andrew Chalmers added: “We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with Hunslet RLFC.

“We have high expectations for the level of success we intend to achieve in our combination with Hunslet. Used correctly, it can be of great benefit to both parties and we are looking forward to a fruitful relationship with them.”

Chalmers continued: “I think that it’s a great thing for our players to still be playing the great game of rugby and not stray away from our club. Every player involved in the Bradford team is a crucial member of our plans.

“Players now have the ability to stay match fit, as well as continue to develop their skills. It will benefit the younger members of the side especially as they can pick up plenty of much needed first team experience.”