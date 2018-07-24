Bradford keen on Finn, but no deal done

Bradford Bulls have held talks with Wakefield halfback Liam Finn regarding a move in 2019.

The Bulls have lined up a move for the experienced playmaker as they look to strengthen their squad for next season.

However, despite contrary reports, a deal has not yet been finalised, with Finn considering several other offers on the table.

The 34-year-old is off-contract at Wakefield this year and with head coach Chris Chester confirming the club is after a new halfback, Finn’s future at Trinity looks uncertain.

An Ireland international, Finn has helped Wakefield secure three straight top-eight finishes.