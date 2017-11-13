Bradford land Huddersfield youngster on loan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have signed Huddersfield Giants youngster Liam Johnson on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old forward played in the Championship last year for Sheffield and Oldham, and made 20 appearances for the Eagles last year.

He will link-up with fellow Huddersfield youngster Mikey Wood, who has also joined the Bulls ahead of next year.

“I’m really happy to have made this move to the Bulls, this is a great club with a huge history and I’m delighted that I get to be a part of it,” said Johnson.

“I don’t want to come over here and just be a seat on the bench or a shirt filler, I want to play as often as I can wherever the team needs me to. Originally, I’m a second row, but I’ll play anywhere they need me to.

“Bradford have a really strong squad for the upcoming season, I can’t wait to get in there and learn from some of the players like Matty Garside. I think they will really help me develop as a player and help the team out.

“I’ve spent time with Sheffield in 2017 and Oldham in 2016, and I learnt a lot with those clubs. I got great feedback from both teams and they said that is played a big role in their season’s. I hope I can do the same for Bradford.”