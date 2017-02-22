Bradford loan Murray from Salford

Bradford Bulls have signed young Salford forward Daniel Murray on a one-month loan.

The prop joined the Red Devils for the beginning of the 2017 season from Warrington and appeared in all three of their pre-season fixtures.

However, head coach Ian Watson has sent the Murray out to earn some first-grade experience and is in contention to make his debut for the Bulls in their Championship fixture with Toulouse at the weekend.

“Daniel is a great addition to the ever improving squad, he is a big forward who will look to cement a starting place in the team,” said Bradford co-owner Andrew Chalmers.

“With a full pre-season at Salford under Ian Watson, Daniel will be ready and raring to go”

