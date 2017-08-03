Bradford Northern legend returns to pass on wisdom to young Bulls

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Bradford star Deryck Fox has returned to the club to coach their up and coming stars.

Fox, a former Great Britain and England representative during the 80s and 90s, has been coaching the club’s under 19’s side for the last three weeks.

He played for Bradford in the early to mid 90s and has now returned to help develop the kicking game of some of the Bulls’ rising stars.

“They have really taken on board some of the things that I have been teaching them, especially when it comes to tactical and positional kicking,” said Fox.

“They’re learning and they are starting to ask questions about stuff that I used to do when I played, which is great to see them get involved.

“I’ve really been enjoying it so far, it’s nice to be asked to get back involved with one of the clubs that I used to play for.”