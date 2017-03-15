Bradford re-sign Jordan Lilley on a month-long loan

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have re-signed half-back Jordan Lilley on a month-long loan deal.

The Bulls and Leeds Rhinos have come to another agreement that will see the 20-year-old spend another month at the Provident Stadium after a successful initial month with Bradford earlier in the season.

Lilley, like fellow Leeds loanees Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Jordan-Roberts and Sam Hallas, will not be eligible for this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against Featherstone, but he will go straight back into contention for next week’s Championship game against Dewsbury.

“I’m really happy to have re-signed here at the Bulls, it’s a great club with a great set of people working in it,” Lilley said.

“Since I started playing for the club I have really felt at home here. Playing with all the guys involved in the team has been a pleasure.

“We have got the points down to half of the deficit which is a great boost in moral for us. We are more than confident that we can get this done and stay up.”

Lilley also admitted he’s looking forward to playing with experienced stand-off Leon Pryce again.

“Playing with Leon in the halves has been such an honour. He is someone that I used to watch when I was growing up learning the sport. Now I have the opportunity to play with him in the halves is great, I’m learning so much off him, more than I ever thought that I could.”