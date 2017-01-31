Bradford reveal squad numbers for 2017

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have named a 20-man squad ahead of the new season.

The shape of Bradford’s squad has been of some mystery since the new owners of the club were confirmed, with Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe claiming that 26 players were signed up with the Bulls.

However, only 20 numbers have been allocated, with starting jerseys 1, 10, 12 and 13 currently unassigned, which could suggest that the club has plans to add more players to their squad.

Leon Pryce takes the number 6 jersey, while new signing Iliess Macani has been handed number 5.

There is no squad number for Alex Foster, whose future has still been unresolved amid Super League interest.

BRADFORD SQUAD NUMBERS

2 – Ethan Ryan

3 – James Mendeika

4 – Ross Oakes

5 – Iliess Macani

6 – Leon Pryce

7 – Joe Keyes

8 – Liam Kirk

9 – Joe Lumb

11 – Colton Roche

14 – Oscar Thomas

15 – Jon Magrin

17 – Ross Peltier

18 – Omari Caro

19 – Johnny Campbell

20 – James Bentley

21 – Brandan Wilkinson

24 – Brandon Pickersgill

25 – Keenen Tomlinson

26 – Vila Halafihi

27 – Josh Rickett