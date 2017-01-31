Bradford reveal squad numbers for 2017
Bradford Bulls have named a 20-man squad ahead of the new season.
The shape of Bradford’s squad has been of some mystery since the new owners of the club were confirmed, with Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe claiming that 26 players were signed up with the Bulls.
However, only 20 numbers have been allocated, with starting jerseys 1, 10, 12 and 13 currently unassigned, which could suggest that the club has plans to add more players to their squad.
Leon Pryce takes the number 6 jersey, while new signing Iliess Macani has been handed number 5.
There is no squad number for Alex Foster, whose future has still been unresolved amid Super League interest.
BRADFORD SQUAD NUMBERS
2 – Ethan Ryan
3 – James Mendeika
4 – Ross Oakes
5 – Iliess Macani
6 – Leon Pryce
7 – Joe Keyes
8 – Liam Kirk
9 – Joe Lumb
11 – Colton Roche
14 – Oscar Thomas
15 – Jon Magrin
17 – Ross Peltier
18 – Omari Caro
19 – Johnny Campbell
20 – James Bentley
21 – Brandan Wilkinson
24 – Brandon Pickersgill
25 – Keenen Tomlinson
26 – Vila Halafihi
27 – Josh Rickett