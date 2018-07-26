Bradford sign Cas duo on loan

Bradford have completed the signings of Castleford duo Jy Hitchcox and Tuoyo Egodo on deals until the end of the season.

The Tigers were required to get a non-federation player out of the doors following the arrival of Peter Mata’utia, and have done so by sending Hitchcox, who has been linked with a move to the Bulls next season, to the League 1 club for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Egodo will also join the Bulls for the remainder of the year.

Their arrivals help bolster the ranks of the Bradford backline, that is currently struggling with injuries.

“Anyone who looks at our squad can see that Gibson and Smith are both injured so we have been very light in the three quarters,” said head coach John Kear.

“We felt that we could improve our squad by bringing in the two players. Egodo has played against us for Newcastle and he really made an impression on me with the way that he played – so we have him until the end of the season.

“Jy Hitchcox is a man that has been here before and we know that he is currently injured, but we have to register these players before the deadline on Friday in order to for him to qualify for the rest of the season.

“So we have two new three quarters that will strengthen the squad and we are delighted to have them on board.”