Bradford star attracts Super League interest

Bradford Bulls star Colton Roche is attracting interest from a number of Super League clubs.

The 23-year-old talent is out of contract at the end of the season and has a number of suitors willing to offer him a Super League return in 2018.

The versatile star, ably adapt to playing at both centre and second-row, is out of contract at the Bulls at the end of the season and is free to speak to other clubs.

It appears that a move away from Odsal is a likely result of the interest, with the Bulls still threatened with relegation to League 1.

Roche started his career at Leeds and has had subsequent spells at Oldham, Sheffield, Featherstone and York.

The Ireland international has made 10 appearances this season, scoring two tries.