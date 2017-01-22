Bradford suffer valiant defeat in first game since reformation

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford have lost their first game since reformation – but put a valiant effort as a youthful Bulls side lost 28-10 to Super League side Huddersfield in Luke Robinson’s testimonial match.

The Bulls – featuring a side made up mostly of youth products as well as a sprinkling of experience – put in a united and inspiring showing despite only being reformed a week or so ago, offering hope for the club’s fans ahead of the new Championship season.

However, the Giants were ultimately too good on the day when it mattered, with forwards Oliver Roberts and Sebastine Ikahihifo both scoring braces as the Giants kicked off their pre-season campaign with a win.

New Bradford coach Geoff Toovey will arrive within the next week and could take charge as soon as next Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Keighley Cougars.

A full report of this game – as well as pictures and reaction – will appear in tomorrow’s League Express.