Bradford youngster inundated with Super League interest

Bradford Bulls look almost certain to lose young star James Bentley, with a stack of Super League clubs set to battle it out for his signature.

According to League Express, the 19-year-old star has several Super League clubs chasing him after some outstanding performances for the Championship club.

He recently scored four tries in a home win over Sheffield and has been a shining light in a Bulls side that remain bottom of the Championship on minus two points.

Bentley has scored eight tries in 11 appearances for the club this season, while he made his debut last year.

He is not the only Bulls star attracting Super League interest, with Colton Roche being linked with a Super League switch last week.

