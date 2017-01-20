Bradford’s 26-man squad – who’s in it?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Perhaps the most peculiar announcement to come out of Bradford’s press conference on Friday was the confirmation that 26 players had signed up to be a part of the new Bulls squad.

Fears that the club wouldn’t be able to field a team in Luke Robinson’s testimonial match against Huddersfield quickly disappeared, with attentions instead turning to who could be in the Bulls squad ahead of the 2017 season.

To help keep everyone in the loop on the Bulls squad, here is a list of players who could make up Bradford’s roster next year. We’ll keep updating the list as we get news.

CONFIRMED – 2 players

Leon Pryce – captain

Ross Peltier

EXPECTED TO STAY – 1 player

James Mendeika

PREVIOUSLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS WHO HAVEN’T SIGNED ELSEWHERE – 15 players + Academy players

Oscar Thomas

Omari Caro

Vila Halafihi

Ethan Ryan

Joe Lumb

Johnny Campbell

Ross Oakes

Joe Keyes

James Bentley

Josh Rickett

Liam Kirk

Ilies Macani

Jon Magrin

Alex Foster

Phil Joseph

RUMOURED SIGNINGS