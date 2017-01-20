Bradford’s 26-man squad – who’s in it?

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 20, 2017 15:59

Perhaps the most peculiar announcement to come out of Bradford’s press conference on Friday was the confirmation that 26 players had signed up to be a part of the new Bulls squad.

Fears that the club wouldn’t be able to field a team in Luke Robinson’s testimonial match against Huddersfield quickly disappeared, with attentions instead turning to who could be in the Bulls squad ahead of the 2017 season.

To help keep everyone in the loop on the Bulls squad, here is a list of players who could make up Bradford’s roster next year. We’ll keep updating the list as we get news.

CONFIRMED – 2 players

Leon Pryce – captain
Ross Peltier

EXPECTED TO STAY – 1 player

James Mendeika

PREVIOUSLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS WHO HAVEN’T SIGNED ELSEWHERE – 15 players + Academy players

Oscar Thomas
Omari Caro
Vila Halafihi
Ethan Ryan
Joe Lumb
Johnny Campbell
Ross Oakes
Joe Keyes
James Bentley
Josh Rickett
Liam Kirk
Ilies Macani
Jon Magrin
Alex Foster
Phil Joseph

RUMOURED SIGNINGS

