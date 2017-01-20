Bradford’s 26-man squad – who’s in it?
Perhaps the most peculiar announcement to come out of Bradford’s press conference on Friday was the confirmation that 26 players had signed up to be a part of the new Bulls squad.
Fears that the club wouldn’t be able to field a team in Luke Robinson’s testimonial match against Huddersfield quickly disappeared, with attentions instead turning to who could be in the Bulls squad ahead of the 2017 season.
To help keep everyone in the loop on the Bulls squad, here is a list of players who could make up Bradford’s roster next year. We’ll keep updating the list as we get news.
CONFIRMED – 2 players
Leon Pryce – captain
Ross Peltier
EXPECTED TO STAY – 1 player
James Mendeika
PREVIOUSLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS WHO HAVEN’T SIGNED ELSEWHERE – 15 players + Academy players
Oscar Thomas
Omari Caro
Vila Halafihi
Ethan Ryan
Joe Lumb
Johnny Campbell
Ross Oakes
Joe Keyes
James Bentley
Josh Rickett
Liam Kirk
Ilies Macani
Jon Magrin
Alex Foster
Phil Joseph
RUMOURED SIGNINGS