How Bradford’s squad could look in 2017 if all their previous players stay
Since it was confirmed that Bradford would be liquidated, one of the major subplots has been the future of the players at the Bulls.
So far, seven players have already departed to other clubs, with rumours suggesting that many others could follow.
Nevertheless, should a new club be resolved, Rohan Smith and the new owners will need to assemble a squad to compete in the Championship and overturn a 12 point deficit at the start of the season.
As it stands, none of the club’s previous players are under contract, but several have already expressed their intentions to remain at the new club. If all of the below players stay, what could they achieve in 2017? Vote in our poll below.
Kieren Moss
Omari Caro
Leon Pryce
Dane Chisholm
Ethan Ryan
Ben Kavanagh
Phil Joseph
Joe Lumb
Lachlan Burr
Jon Magrin
Alex Foster
Joe Keyes
Iliess Macani
Ross Peltier
Vila Halafihi
Johnny Campbell
James Mendeika
Oscar Thomas
Ross Oakes
James Bentley
Liam Kirk
Brandon Pickersgill
Josh Rickett
Brandan Wilkinson