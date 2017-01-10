How Bradford’s squad could look in 2017 if all their previous players stay

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Since it was confirmed that Bradford would be liquidated, one of the major subplots has been the future of the players at the Bulls.

So far, seven players have already departed to other clubs, with rumours suggesting that many others could follow.

Nevertheless, should a new club be resolved, Rohan Smith and the new owners will need to assemble a squad to compete in the Championship and overturn a 12 point deficit at the start of the season.

As it stands, none of the club’s previous players are under contract, but several have already expressed their intentions to remain at the new club. If all of the below players stay, what could they achieve in 2017? Vote in our poll below.

Kieren Moss

Omari Caro

Leon Pryce

Dane Chisholm

Ethan Ryan

Ben Kavanagh

Phil Joseph

Joe Lumb

Lachlan Burr

Jon Magrin

Alex Foster

Joe Keyes

Iliess Macani

Ross Peltier

Vila Halafihi

Johnny Campbell

James Mendeika

Oscar Thomas

Ross Oakes

James Bentley

Liam Kirk

Brandon Pickersgill

Josh Rickett

Brandan Wilkinson