Brandon Moore re-signs with Halifax

Halifax’s Championship Young Player of the Year nominee Brandon Moore has re-signed with the club for 2019.

Moore was named Halifax’s Player’s Player of the Year after a stellar season at hooker for the former Castleford Tigers academy player.

Halifax Head Coach Richard Marshall was quick to praise Moore, who is the only Fax player to play every game for his club this season.

“He’s an unsung character in our team,” said Marshall.

“When you look at tries scored, he’s always in the picture.

“He’s always in the frame when something good has happened, he makes himself available when someone’s on the ball and he’s improved that area of his game.”