Brian McDermott steps down as coach of USA national side

Brian McDermott will not continue in his role as the national coach of the United States, according to reports.

McDermott, who is one of the most successful coaches in Super League history, has reportedly informed the USRL he will not be continuing as head coach of the side he led in last year’s World Cup.

McDermott has been in charge of the Hawks since the 2015 season, ultimately leading through qualification to the World Cup, where they lost their three group games against Fiji, Italy and Papua New Guinea.

McDermott’s men conceded 168 points and scored just 12, all against the Fijians, but it was no real surprise following the decision of the selectors to choose a largely domestic team rather than opting to bolster the squad with NRL-qualified Americans in order to encourage the development of more local players.

