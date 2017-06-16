Brian Noble awarded MBE

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack Director of Football Brian Noble was awarded with the prestigious title of an MBE for his services to sport today, in the Queen’s Birthday honours list.

Noble’s latest expedition with Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack compliments a highly respected coaching career, notably guiding Bradford Bulls to one of their most successful periods in the early 2000s, winning three Grand Finals, three World Cup Challenges and also a Challenge Cup success.

Spells with Wigan Warriors, Crusaders and Salford Red Devils followed for the 56-year-old, who also enjoyed a spell as coach of Great Britain during his career. Having also represented Great Britain in his playing days, Noble played his club Rugby League for Bradford-Northern, Cronulla-Sutherland and Wakefield.

With a stellar coaching career after his retirement, and also becoming a fixture on the BBC’s and recently Premier Sports’ coverage of the sport, Noble has been recognised for his work to promote the game on-and-off the field.

“I’m deeply touched and proud to receive the MBE and extremely humbled to be recognised by my country for my services to this great game of Rugby League which I have lived and breathed throughout my life,” said Noble. “Having represented, captained and coached my country at all levels of the game, this has got to rank right up there with the sporting pinnacles of my career whether winning Grand Finals or World Club Challenge Cup finals.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Rugby League family who have always supported me greatly on this incredible journey and the communities that I have served within my public life where I have always felt great personal self fulfillment.

“But most of all my I would like to thank my family for all the personal sacrifices they have made for me, it’s been quite a ride for this scruffy kid from Manningham and without their help I simply couldn’t have achieved these heights

“I know this recognition also acknowledges the work I have done with two fantastic Bradford based charities, the children’s charity One in a Million and the homelessness project the Immanuel project. I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to work alongside some unsung heroes working very hard day in day out for the people of Bradford and I would like to truly thank both charities for the opportunity.”

Rugby Football League CEO Nigel Wood, added: “It is fantastic news that Brian has been awarded an MBE.

“Brian has gone from being a top performer on the field for club and country to remaining focused and transferring that winning attitude to his coaching career with a number of Super League clubs and Great Britain.”