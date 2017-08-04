Brierley compensated as Toronto gun for promotion

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ryan Brierley has received £8,000 in damages after being misquoted in a recent interview.

“I found it quite funny at first,” he said.

“But I was heavily misquoted and I just wouldn’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

The Scotland international, who was named in the Bravehearts’ provisional squad for the World Cup, insists he just wants to focus on the Super 8s and help the Wolfpack earn promotion.

“I want to put all my efforts into a strong end to the season both personally and for the team and help Toronto earn promotion at the end of it.”