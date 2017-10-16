Brierley forced to pull out of Scotland squad

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ryan Brierley has been forced to pull out of the Scotland squad due to a hand injury.

The Toronto Wolfpack ace missed the end of the current campaign with a finger problem but was due to recover in time for the Bravehearts’ group match against New Zealand on November 4th.

We can confirm that @RyanBrierley has been withdrawn from our @RLWC2017 due to a hand injury. His replacement will be confirmed later today. — Scotland RugbyLeague (@scotlandrl) October 16, 2017

But a complication has resulted in the former Leigh and Huddersfield ace being forced to withdraw, just several hours before they were due to fly out for the competition.

In a post on Instagram, Brierley said: “Absolutely devastated to have to drop out of the Scotland squad, was my dream to play in a world cup, especially in Australia but I will be supporting the boys from back home. Good luck brothers.”

Scotland have confirmed they will name a replacement shortly.